Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $96,297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $24,903,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,970,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 215,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $38.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of -0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

