Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.40. 197,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,426,610. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,783 shares of company stock worth $7,489,733 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

