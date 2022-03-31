Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) vs. Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Financial Survey

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Vista Gold alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vista Gold and Centerra Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Centerra Gold 0 5 4 0 2.44

Centerra Gold has a consensus target price of $11.88, indicating a potential upside of 20.56%. Given Centerra Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Vista Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Gold and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A -96.41% -84.76% Centerra Gold -35.49% 10.00% 7.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vista Gold and Centerra Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A N/A -$15.24 million ($0.14) -7.43 Centerra Gold $900.14 million 3.25 -$381.77 million ($1.30) -7.58

Vista Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centerra Gold. Centerra Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Vista Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Vista Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Vista Gold on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vista Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.