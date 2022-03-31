VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. 51,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40. VNET Group has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of VNET Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,909 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 22.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,544,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,659,000 after purchasing an additional 847,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,759,000 after purchasing an additional 86,959 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 64.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,614,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,642,000 after purchasing an additional 101,590 shares in the last quarter.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

