Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.95. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.35% and a negative net margin of 190.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $41,076.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $36,583.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,948 shares of company stock valued at $98,067 over the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01.

