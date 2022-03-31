VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Down to $6.48

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.48, but opened at $6.27. VTEX shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 1,712 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Saturday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 48.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth $108,504,000. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth $6,296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth $43,799,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth $85,647,000. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth $5,548,000. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

About VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

