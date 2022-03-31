vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of VTVT remained flat at $$0.71 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 66,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,388. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $63.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of -1.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTVT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 114.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 77.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 151,435 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

