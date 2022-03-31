Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WNC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

NYSE:WNC opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1,515.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $35,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Wabash National by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Wabash National by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Wabash National by 70,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Wabash National by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Wabash National by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 240,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 47,682 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

