Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the February 28th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wah Fu Education Group stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Wah Fu Education Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online exam preparation services and related technology solutions, and production of online training course materials. It operates through the Online Education Cloud Service (B2B2C) and Online Training Service (B2C). The B2B2C segment comprises online education platforms to institutions, such as universities, training institutions, and online course development service companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.