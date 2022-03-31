Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.35

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.35 and traded as low as C$0.33. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 961,165 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of C$291.19 million and a P/E ratio of -33.00.
About Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM)
