Warburg Research Analysts Give Stratec (ETR:SBS) a €144.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($158.24) target price on Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of SBS stock traded down €3.00 ($3.30) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €111.00 ($121.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253. Stratec has a 1-year low of €94.20 ($103.52) and a 1-year high of €147.40 ($161.98). The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is €123.78.

About Stratec

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

