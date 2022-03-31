Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of WASH opened at $53.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $926.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.65 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 31.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $120,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

