Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Short Interest Update

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on WCN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $654,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 75,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

WCN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,977. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $106.42 and a 1 year high of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.43.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.82%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

