Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down to $1.59

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.59, but opened at $1.50. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 5,909 shares traded.

WDH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Waterdrop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.32.

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Waterdrop had a negative net margin of 49.04% and a negative return on equity of 68.93%. Equities analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waterdrop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Waterdrop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Waterdrop by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

