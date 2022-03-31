Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Waterstone Mortgage Corp. is committed to providing customers with exceptional customer service. By providing clients with sound, expert advice as to the many different loan programs and options available, we hope to take some of the mystery out of mortgage financing. For most people, a mortgage loan is the largest financial transaction they will ever make. Waterstone’s expert loan consultants are able to walk you through the mortgage process and put your mind at ease during the application and approval process. “

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $469.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $55.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waterstone Financial will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $246,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Waterstone Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 225.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 71,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 109.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waterstone Financial (WSBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.