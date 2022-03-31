Wedbush Comments on First Republic Bank’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.19. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.20.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $166.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.12 and a 200-day moving average of $193.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,602,000 after acquiring an additional 93,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,086,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,391,000 after purchasing an additional 123,069 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 505,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,553,000 after purchasing an additional 62,566 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

About First Republic Bank (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.