Wedbush Comments on Sleep Number Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Sleep Number in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

SNBR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $150.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.52. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,355,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sleep Number by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Sleep Number by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,587,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

