Wedbush Increases Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $25.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wedbush from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Petco Health and Wellness’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Petco Health and Wellness stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.60. 7,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,991. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

