Wedbush Increases Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $25.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wedbush from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Petco Health and Wellness’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.
Petco Health and Wellness stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.60. 7,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,991. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
