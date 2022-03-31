Wedbush Weighs in on Axos Financial, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.05. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on AX. B. Riley upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

AX opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,546,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,392,000. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 420,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after purchasing an additional 214,805 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,563,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,969,000 after acquiring an additional 176,193 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.