Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.00

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0049 per share on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.
Shares of WEGZY stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. WEG has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $7.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43.
About WEG
