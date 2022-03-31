West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $453.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.47. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $34.50.

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 42.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that West Bancorporation will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other West Bancorporation news, EVP Bradley P. Peters purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTBA. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $1,788,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in West Bancorporation by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in West Bancorporation by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

