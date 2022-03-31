Western Union (NYSE:WU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WU. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.32.

Shares of WU opened at $19.24 on Thursday. Western Union has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $77,357,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Western Union by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 190,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 64,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

