Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,000.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTBDY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Whitbread from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($47.16) to GBX 4,000 ($52.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTBDY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. 37,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,635. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

