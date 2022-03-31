Whiteheart Market Cap Reaches $2.37 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for approximately $266.31 or 0.00571569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $17,841.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00047134 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.89 or 0.07191951 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,567.01 or 0.99945934 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00053529 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

