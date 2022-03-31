WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WHF. Hovde Group lowered WhiteHorse Finance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. 337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $350.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 210.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

