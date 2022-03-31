Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.55

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 461817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 2.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.39%.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

