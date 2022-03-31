Wilder World Price Reaches $1.56 on Major Exchanges (WILD)

Wilder World (WILD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00003466 BTC on exchanges. Wilder World has a market cap of $133.12 million and approximately $9.57 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wilder World has traded up 24% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wilder World alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00037169 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00107203 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,233,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.