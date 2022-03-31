William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BRZE. started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.47. The stock had a trading volume of 857,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,661. Braze has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $98.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.57.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

