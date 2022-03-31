Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $119.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 83.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.35. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $107.96 and a 12-month high of $187.35.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wingstop news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $101,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

