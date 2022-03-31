Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WIT. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CLSA upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Wipro has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 162,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Wipro by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 29,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Wipro by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,617,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,941,000 after buying an additional 620,454 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Wipro by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,101,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

