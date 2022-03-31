WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Shares Up 1%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.39 and last traded at $49.35. 28,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 107,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.23.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 273.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.