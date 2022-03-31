Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,800

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,900 ($64.19) to GBX 2,800 ($36.68) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,450 ($71.39) to GBX 5,300 ($69.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($64.97) to GBX 6,000 ($78.60) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,820.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZZY remained flat at $$8.50 during trading on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

