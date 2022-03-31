Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $230.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.33.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $240.96. 14,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Workday has a one year low of $205.90 and a one year high of $307.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,409.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. Workday’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $422,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,428 shares of company stock worth $79,809,784 over the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

