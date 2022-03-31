Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Up 10.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.8% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.91. 201,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,599,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Specifically, Director Pamela S. Mader bought 12,600 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $40,068.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 20,600 shares of company stock worth $67,328. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

WKHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $762.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 109.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

