Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WRDLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Worldline from €74.00 ($81.32) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Worldline from €65.00 ($71.43) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Worldline from €78.00 ($85.71) to €64.00 ($70.33) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRDLY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 113,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,996. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.06. Worldline has a 52-week low of $19.98 and a 52-week high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

