Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.13.

XEBEF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of XEBEF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.77. 44,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,416. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.43.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

