Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bankshares

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$4.00. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.06.

TSE XBC traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.24. 1,218,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,430. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of C$1.37 and a 1-year high of C$5.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$341.49 million and a PE ratio of -14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

