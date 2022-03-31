XIO (XIO) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One XIO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, XIO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001608 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000134 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About XIO

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official website is xio.network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

