XMax (XMX) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

XMax (XMX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. In the last seven days, XMax has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. XMax has a total market capitalization of $926,603.60 and approximately $42,116.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XMax Profile

XMax (XMX) is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,540,593,083 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

