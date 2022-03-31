XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $92.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.85.

XPO stock traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $74.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,125. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.23. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

