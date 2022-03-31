Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.43 and last traded at $31.17. 1,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53.

