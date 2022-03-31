Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.40.

XYL opened at $88.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,004,000 after acquiring an additional 146,732 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

