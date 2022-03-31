Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Stock Price Down 3%

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 410 ($5.37) and last traded at GBX 410 ($5.37). Approximately 12,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 12,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 422.50 ($5.53).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.34) target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 360.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 323.08. The firm has a market cap of £3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
About Yamana Gold (LON:AUY)
Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.
