Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Stock Price Down 3%

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 410 ($5.37) and last traded at GBX 410 ($5.37). Approximately 12,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 12,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 422.50 ($5.53).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.34) target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 360.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 323.08. The firm has a market cap of £3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.00%.

About Yamana Gold (LON:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.