Ycash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $28,251.00 (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last week, Ycash has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000527 BTC on major exchanges. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $28,251.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.05 or 0.00393331 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00091197 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00106678 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004767 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007499 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,278,422 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

