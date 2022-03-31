Yellow Road Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week (ROAD)

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, Yellow Road has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yellow Road has a total market cap of $194,853.03 and $2,249.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00046869 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.40 or 0.07139023 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,303.76 or 0.99856001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00053466 BTC.

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

