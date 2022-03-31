YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.30

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.30 and traded as high as $4.84. YPF Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 2,582,187 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,719 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,246,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 13.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.