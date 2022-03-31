Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $333.28 Million

Equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) will report sales of $333.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $334.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $332.30 million. Alignment Healthcare posted sales of $267.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.90. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,204 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,417 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,369,000 after purchasing an additional 919,320 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,539,000 after purchasing an additional 209,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,358,000 after purchasing an additional 753,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

