Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Brokerages forecast that BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BRC’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRC will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BRC.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRCC. Guggenheim began coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BRC in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BRC in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of BRC stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,219,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,987. BRC has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

