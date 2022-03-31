Zacks: Analysts Anticipate onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) to Post $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) to report $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for onsemi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.08. onsemi posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 197.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that onsemi will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover onsemi.

Get onsemi alerts:

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. onsemi’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,259,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,802,357,000 after buying an additional 314,351 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,945,000 after buying an additional 142,874 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after buying an additional 2,226,677 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 170.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after buying an additional 7,602,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 3.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,981,000 after buying an additional 215,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

onsemi stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,174,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,353,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.72. onsemi has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88.

About onsemi (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on onsemi (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.