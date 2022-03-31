Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) to report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings. Regulus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regulus Therapeutics.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

RGLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

RGLS opened at $0.29 on Monday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 12.48. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 64,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 81,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,329,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.